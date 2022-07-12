Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Disha Patani looks super-HOT in red strapless gown

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    Disha Patani's donned a red gown to promote Ek Villain Returns. The film also stars Tara Sutaria and John Abraham and will release in theatres on July 29. Mohit Suri directs it. 


     

    Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

    Disha Patani's outstanding advertising attire is now painting the town red. The actress is well known for dressing well and making exquisite fashion choices. This stunning woman decided to wear a gorgeous red gown with beautiful artistry.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

    Making multiple public engagements, Disha Patani is presently promoting the much-awaited Ek Villain Returns. Disha Patani's fashion games seem unbeatable with every public appearance, and in this video, she looks stunning in her red gown. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

    Disha appears in the video wearing a glitzy dark red sequined off-shoulder bodycon dress. The actress wears an attire that is quite hot. She wore them with her hair in waves and her makeup bare.

    Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

    As the film is going to be released soon, all the stars are busy with promotions for the film. Earlier the actors were spotted promoting their film in different locations. 

    Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

    The actress is now preoccupied with promoting Ek Villain Returns on the film front. Disha has wrapped up filming for the Sidharth Malhotra–starrer Yodha from Dharma Productions.
     

