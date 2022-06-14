Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Disha Patani in Barcelona; flaunts her sexy body in skimpy bikini

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 7:59 PM IST

    Disha Patani has been posting photographs and videos from the stunning location on her Instagram stories. She was seen eating a variety of delectable treats during her birthday festivities!

    On Monday, June 13th, Bollywood actress Disha Patani celebrated her 30th birthday. Disha made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' and her grin quickly earned her the title of 'national crush.' 
     

    With her performance as Priyanka Jha in the film, the actress achieved sudden fame, and despite being brief, it garnered her widespread adoration.
     

    Disha Patani has become a fitness icon for many people, winning the hearts of millions of people with her on-screen abilities. She's known for creating fitness goals for her followers and anyone else who needs a little extra motivation to get out.

    People have always flocked to Disha Patani, who is known for her passion for fitness, her toned figure, and her bikini appearances.

    Her fitness routine is another something she frequently discusses. Her workout routine consists of a good balance of physical activity and a well-balanced diet.

    Disha, like us, does, however, abandon her rigorous diet and indulge in all things indulgent. The actress was spotted in Barcelona, Spain, enjoying her one-year birthday on June 13!
     

    Patani just returned from a trip a few days ago, and she's been posting photographs and videos from the stunning location on her Instagram stories since then. She was seen eating a variety of delectable treats during her birthday festivities!

    As she shared about her birthday celebrations, we could spot a sweet-looking pancake drizzled with a dressing, jam, and strawberries. In the story, she wrote, "Day 2 of this." Also Read: Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine

    Then next, the actress had another dessert. This time, she shared a snapshot of a yummy-looking layered chocolate pastry topped with some red berries and micro greens. It also had a candle set on top of it!  Also Read: Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels

    Disha is a humanitarian, animal lover, and nature lover in addition to being a drop-dead gorgeous and amazing actor.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you" RBA

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you"

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason-ayh

    Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

    Why Marilyn Monroe's bedazzled gown is iconic know the story behind actress Happy Birthday dress RBA

    Why Marilyn Monroe's bedazzled gown is 'iconic'? Know the story behind actress’ “Happy Birthday” dress

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant

    Is Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2? RBA

    Is Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2?

    Recent Stories

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly shopping for D'Angelo Russell-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly shopping for D'Angelo Russell

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: India loses 3rd toss under Rishabh Pant, South Africa opts to bowl-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: India loses 3rd toss under Rishabh Pant, South Africa opts to bowl

    How is banned PUBG app still available in India? NCPCR asks IT Ministry snt

    How is banned PUBG app still available in India? NCPCR asks IT Ministry

    Pakistan Babar Azam hopes to fulfil childhood dream with twin World Cup glory krn

    Pakistan's Babar Azam hopes to fulfil childhood dream with twin World Cup glory

    Presidential Election 2022: Ahead of opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar - adt

    Presidential Election 2022: Ahead of opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon