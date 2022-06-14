Pictures: Disha Patani in Barcelona; flaunts her sexy body in skimpy bikini

Disha Patani has been posting photographs and videos from the stunning location on her Instagram stories. She was seen eating a variety of delectable treats during her birthday festivities!

On Monday, June 13th, Bollywood actress Disha Patani celebrated her 30th birthday. Disha made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' and her grin quickly earned her the title of 'national crush.'



With her performance as Priyanka Jha in the film, the actress achieved sudden fame, and despite being brief, it garnered her widespread adoration.



Disha Patani has become a fitness icon for many people, winning the hearts of millions of people with her on-screen abilities. She's known for creating fitness goals for her followers and anyone else who needs a little extra motivation to get out.

People have always flocked to Disha Patani, who is known for her passion for fitness, her toned figure, and her bikini appearances.

Her fitness routine is another something she frequently discusses. Her workout routine consists of a good balance of physical activity and a well-balanced diet.

Disha, like us, does, however, abandon her rigorous diet and indulge in all things indulgent. The actress was spotted in Barcelona, Spain, enjoying her one-year birthday on June 13!



Patani just returned from a trip a few days ago, and she's been posting photographs and videos from the stunning location on her Instagram stories since then. She was seen eating a variety of delectable treats during her birthday festivities!

As she shared about her birthday celebrations, we could spot a sweet-looking pancake drizzled with a dressing, jam, and strawberries. In the story, she wrote, "Day 2 of this."

