Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Tonga, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga, triggering a tsunami warning. Authorities are assessing potential damage, while residents remain on high alert for aftershocks and rising sea levels.

BREAKING: Tsunami warning issued after powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Tonga
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 7:02 PM IST

A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga, prompting a tsunami warning for the region. Authorities are assessing potential damage, while residents have been urged to stay alert for possible aftershocks and rising sea levels.

Residents in coastal areas moved inland for safety after a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Tonga, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, assessing potential damage and aftershocks. Emergency response teams have been activated, urging people to stay alert and follow official advisories as precautionary measures remain in place.

Tonga, situated along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, has experienced multiple significant earthquakes recently. In the past 30 days, the region recorded nine earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.5 or higher.

Notably, a 5.1 magnitude quake occurred near Neiafu, Vava‘u, approximately 16 hours ago. Additionally, a 4.9 magnitude tremor was reported near Pangai, Ha‘apai, four days ago. These frequent seismic events underscore the persistent geological activity in the area.

In neighboring Myanmar, a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck recently, resulting in over 1,600 fatalities and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, including bridges, highways, and railways.

The disaster has severely hampered rescue operations in a nation already grappling with civil unrest. International aid organizations, such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), have launched emergency appeals to support relief efforts, emphasizing the urgent need for medical supplies and humanitarian assistance.

