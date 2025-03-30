user
Vidyut Jamwal takes stand against KRK: Slams his insults towards Bollywood and women [WATCH]

Vidyut Jamwal takes a strong stand against KRK’s insults towards Bollywood and women, sharing a powerful post with a Bhagavad Gita quote, and questioning why KRK's actions go unchallenged.

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 5:53 PM IST

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jamwal has once again made headlines with his bold social media post, this time taking a firm stand against controversial figure Kamal Rashid Khan, commonly known as KRK. Known for his candid views on various issues, Vidyut did not hold back in reprimanding KRK, who has been infamous for his harsh, often disrespectful criticism of Bollywood stars and actresses. KRK, who regularly posts derogatory comments about celebrities on social media, has made a name for himself by mocking stars and even using offensive language in his videos and tweets.

In his latest Instagram post, Vidyut shared a video compilation of KRK's previous content, which featured several instances where the self-proclaimed critic insulted women and various Bollywood celebrities. The post was accompanied by a powerful caption quoting a verse from the Bhagavad Gita (Chapter 2, Shloka 31), which talks about the importance of following one's righteous duty without being distracted. Vidyut used the shloka to emphasize his belief in taking a stand against wrongdoings, stating that a warrior should never waver from doing what is just.

In his post, Vidyut also raised concerns about KRK's behavior, calling him out for spreading venom against the country and its women while hiding abroad. He questioned why such actions continue to go unchallenged, while comedians face legal repercussions for less harmful actions. Vidyut’s remarks have sparked conversation across social media, with actress Richa Chadha supporting Vidyut's stance and questioning why more people haven’t taken legal action against KRK.

The post has triggered a wave of responses from fans and celebrities alike, showing that Vidyut is not afraid to speak out against the wrongs he perceives in the entertainment industry.

