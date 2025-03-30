user
Throwback: When Mammootty revealed that he STOLE mohanlal's film, It became his career best

Mammootty and Mohanlal's friendship is one of the most adorable bonds in the Industries. Let's see an interesting revelation by Mammootty about Mohanlal. 

Mammootty and mohanlal

Malayalam Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty are known for their close friendship. They have always been there for eachother and they always have mutual respect for their work and personal lives too. Here's a new revelation about these close firends. 

Malayalam superstar Mammootty once candidly admitted in an interview that he "stole" a film originally offered to Mohanlal. The film, which later became a milestone in Mammootty's career, was initially supposed to cast his close friend Mohanlal. 


The movie, Kaazhcha in question turned out to be a massive success, earning critical acclaim and box office collections. Mammootty’s performance in the film is still regarded as one of his finest, cementing his position as a powerhouse actor.

Mohanlal, known for his Malayalam fame, reportedly took the incident in stride and even praised Mammootty’s portrayal. Their friendship remained unaffected, showcasing the mutual respect between the two legends.

The film not only elevated Mammootty’s career but also got him more challenging and diverse roles. It marked a turning point, proving his versatility and ability to carry a film on his shoulders.

Even decades later, the film is celebrated as a classic in Malayalam cinema. It stands as a testament to Mammootty’s talent and the unpredictable nature of opportunities in the film industry.

