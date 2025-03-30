user
Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia’s return on Instagram post: 'Don’t crack jokes next time..'

Ranveer Allahbadia made a comeback on Instagram after facing backlash for his controversial remark. Ashish Chanchlani humorously reacted, asking him not to crack jokes next time they meet. 

Nancy Tiwari
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, made a comeback to his podcast, The Ranveer Show, on Sunday after facing significant public backlash due to his controversial remarks on the India's Got Latent show. His comment about "watching parents have sex" caused an uproar, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against him. The outrage over his insensitive statement had a serious impact on his public image.

To address the issue, Ranveer shared heartfelt posts on Instagram, expressing his gratitude towards his supporters and loved ones. He thanked his followers for their understanding during this challenging period and mentioned how their messages had been a source of comfort for him and his family. He shared, "This period has been incredibly tough... I faced violent threats, overwhelming online hate, and numerous media articles," recognizing the personal impact the controversy had on him.

In addition to the Instagram post, Ranveer made a formal apology on his YouTube channel. He promised to move forward with a fresh perspective, vowing to be more mindful of his content in the future. He emphasized that he had learned from this incident and was committed to making more responsible and respectful content going forward.

Amid this, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who had also been part of the India’s Got Latent panel, reacted to Ranveer’s Instagram post. In a light-hearted comment, he wrote, "Love you, But next time you are meeting me, please don’t crack jokes near me," adding a laughing emoji and joined hands. Fans continue to support Ranveer, hoping for a positive change in his approach to content creation.

