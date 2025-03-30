RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Super Kings win toss and opt to bowl

6:56 PM IST

Shane Bond: Going good mate, we have a new crew this year but always nice to reconnect with some familiar faces from other teams and make some new friends as well. We had a really good lead-in, but obviously haven’t started the season as well as we would have wanted. But all in all, it is a pretty happy camp so hope we can put in a good performance tonight. Yeah, we said that coming here when we saw almost 90% yellow, wherever MS goes it is the same, CSK have a huge following wherever they play. Makes the atmosphere electric, they are always a good team to play against but this is our second home, we haven’t done too well here but hoping to turn things around tonight.

Our whole bowling unit hasn’t been as sharp as what we’d have liked to be, but we’ve got some experience as well, some IPL winners, some International experience but we haven’t been able to string a performance together. In terms of Jofra, he body physically is really good. I think he’s looking to put in a strong performance like the rest of the crew. We’ve talked about putting pressure on the opposition as a bowling group. It’s always nice to get that first victory under the belt, you are always under some pressure. Just hoping for an improved performance across the board and hopefully the result will take care of itself.