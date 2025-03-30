user
Mar 30, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Super Kings win toss and opt to bowl

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. CSK are aiming for a comeback after their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while RR eye first win of the season after two consecutive losses.

7:10 PM IST

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Rajasthan and Chennai playing XI

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

7:06 PM IST

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Gaikwad's Chennai win toss and opt to bowl

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals in the 11th match of the IPL 2025 in Guwahati.

6:56 PM IST

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Rajasthan bowling coach Shane Bond speaks ahead of the clash

Shane Bond: Going good mate, we have a new crew this year but always nice to reconnect with some familiar faces from other teams and make some new friends as well. We had a really good lead-in, but obviously haven’t started the season as well as we would have wanted. But all in all, it is a pretty happy camp so hope we can put in a good performance tonight. Yeah, we said that coming here when we saw almost 90% yellow, wherever MS goes it is the same, CSK have a huge following wherever they play. Makes the atmosphere electric, they are always a good team to play against but this is our second home, we haven’t done too well here but hoping to turn things around tonight.

Our whole bowling unit hasn’t been as sharp as what we’d have liked to be, but we’ve got some experience as well, some IPL winners, some International experience but we haven’t been able to string a performance together. In terms of Jofra, he body physically is really good. I think he’s looking to put in a strong performance like the rest of the crew. We’ve talked about putting pressure on the opposition as a bowling group. It’s always nice to get that first victory under the belt, you are always under some pressure. Just hoping for an improved performance across the board and hopefully the result will take care of itself.

6:54 PM IST

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Rajasthan and Chennai head to head

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have faced off 29 times in the IPL, with CSK leading 16-13 over RR. Their last encounter was in 2024, where Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. 

6:43 PM IST

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Rajasthan and Chennai squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

