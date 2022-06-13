Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels

    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    Disha Patani gives her fans a slew of stunning beach appearances that quickly garner hundreds of likes, comments, and shares.

    Disha Patani has never gone a day without slaying her beauty. The actress is always on the lookout for the latest look in B-Town. Disha Patani has never failed to fascinate the public with her demeanour, whether it's in fancy photoshoots or intense exercises. 
     

    Disha Patani celebrated her 30th birthday in style today. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, frequently posts images and videos on Instagram.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    And, as a self-proclaimed fitness nut who enjoys sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her workouts with her fans and followers, many of these videos are bound to become viral. 

    There's no denying that Disha Patani is a stunning beauty. The actress is one of Bollywood's fittest stars, and she frequently posts videos and photos of herself in the gym on social media.
     

    Disha Patani is also well-known for her love of travel and her preference for beaches over mountains. 

    While many people enjoy hiking, Disha's preferred holiday destinations are always the beach and the water.

    The actress also gives her fans a slew of stunning beach appearances that quickly garner hundreds of likes, comments, and shares. 

    People have always flocked to Disha Patani, who is known for her passion of fitness, her toned figure, and her bikini appearances.

    Disha is a humanitarian, animal lover, and nature lover in addition to being a drop-dead gorgeous and amazing actor.

    Disha has amassed a devoted following in just a few years. Disha is recognised for interacting with her fans and maintaining a friendly relationship with them.

    Her admirers, too, celebrate her birthday with a good purpose, which is part of what makes her so popular. Also Read: Tiger Shroff wishes rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, in style; take a look

    Disha has wowed her fans in the past by capturing their hearts with her convincing performances in films such as MS Dhoni, Baaghi 2, and Malang. Also Read: Is this the secret to Esha Gupta’s hot body?

    Disha will next be seen opposite John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the thriller Ek Villain Returns, in which she will kick some butts. She will also be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Also Read: Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 teaser

