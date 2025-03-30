user
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted on lunch date in Mumbai after Sikandar release [WATCH VIDEO]

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted on a lunch date in Mumbai ahead of Sikandar's release, fueling relationship rumors as they maintained a low profile from paparazzi.
 

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted on lunch date in Mumbai ahead of Sikandar release [WATCH VIDEO] NTI
Nancy Tiwari
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen together in Mumbai on Sunday, sparking more rumors about their relationship. The two were having a quiet lunch date as Rashmika's much-awaited film Sikandar was released in theaters. 

When Rashmika Mandanna arrived first at the restaurant, she tried to keep a low profile by wearing a mask and a cap. However, the photographers quickly recognized her, and after some coaxing, she removed her mask briefly. Despite their persistence, she didn’t pause for pictures and hurried inside the restaurant.

Just moments later, Vijay entered from the back, fully covered in a mask and beanie to avoid being photographed. He made sure to keep his head down and avoided any eye contact with the paparazzi as he walked straight to join Rashmika inside.

The rumored couple, though never publicly confirming their relationship, has been the subject of speculation for some time. The rumors began circulating in 2023 when they were seen vacationing together in the Maldives. Despite not officially declaring their bond, the two have dropped several hints. At a Pushpa 2 event, when asked if her future partner would be from the film industry, Rashmika subtly responded, “Everyone knows about it,” fueling the rumors.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Vijay confirmed that he was in a relationship, saying, “I’m 35 years old; you think I’ll be single?” Fans of the duo continue to eagerly follow their every move, even as they remain private about their personal lives.

ALSO READ: PM Modi praises Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind for showcasing India’s Traditional Arts

