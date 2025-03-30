user
When is Eid 2025? Shawwal moon sighting timing for India and other nations revealed

Eid 2025 date is now officially revealed for a few nations while other nations have celebrated the Eid today. Let's see the moon sighting time in India and other countries. 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 7:05 PM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr is the festival that marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated based on the visibility of the Shawwal crescent moon. The moon sighting decides the exact date of Eid celebrations, which vary across countries due to geographical differences.

article_image2

India’s Moon Sighting

In India, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of Sunday, March 30, 2025. If the moon is visible, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025. Religious authorities, including the Imams of major mosques, will confirm the sighting after Maghrib prayers.


article_image3

Pakistan’s Official Declaration

Pakistan has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025. The moon sighting committees in cities like Karachi and Lahore confirmed the crescent moon sighting will be aligning with the celebrations in India.

article_image4

Bangladesh’s Announcement

Bangladesh has also declared Monday, March 31, 2025, as the date for Eid-ul-Fitr. The country’s moon sighting committee confirmed the crescent moon sighting, ensuring the festival aligns with neighboring nations like India and Pakistan.

article_image5

Global Observations

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, including the UAE and Qatar, observed the crescent moon on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Consequently, these countries celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, March 30, 2025 before other nations.

 

article_image6

The Shawwal crescent moon sighting is a significant event that unites Muslims worldwide in celebration. While countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will celebrate Eid on March 31, Gulf nations marked the occasion a day earlier. The festival serves as a reminder of gratitude, community, and spiritual renewal.

