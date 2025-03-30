Junaid Khan compares theatre and Cinema, 'I feel Theatre is a purer art form', Here's why

Read Full Article

Junaid Khan is a recent Bollywood sensation who made his debut with the Netflix series 'Maharaj.' This film got great attention and appreciation for the story and presentation. Junaid Khan also got great recognition for the debut film he has done.

Jaunid Khan is most popularly known as the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. He expressed his views on theater and cinema. While he has done both of them and is still in both of them, he took a comparison between both of them and took the side of theater. He said, 'Theatre is a purer form of art.'

Junaid Khan compares theatre and Cinema:

Junaid Khan said that he believes that theatre offers a raw and unfiltered experience for both actors and audiences. But cinema relies on technical elements like visual effects, editing, and many more. But theater demands live performances that resonate with the audience on a deeper level.

While performing in theatre is not easy, it comes with its own set of challenges. Junaid said that there is a need for rigorous preparation, as there are no retakes or edits to fix mistakes. Actors must be fully present and adapt to the dynamics of a live audience, which can be both satisfying and demanding.

While Junaid appreciated the purity of theater, he also highlighted the unique advantages of cinema. Cinema is actually a medium that allows for storytelling on a grand scale, with the use of technology to enhance narratives. Junaid’s film debut in Maharaj showcased his ability to adapt to the technical demands of cinema while delivering compelling performances.

