user
user icon

Junaid Khan compares theatre and Cinema, 'I feel Theatre is a purer art form', Here's why

Junaid khan made a big statement on comparing theatre and cinema. Let's see which one he likes to do more.

Junaid Khan compares theatre and Cinema, 'I feel Theatre is a purer art form', Here's why MEG
Meghana Tatiparthy
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 5:17 PM IST

Junaid Khan is a recent Bollywood sensation who made his debut with the Netflix series 'Maharaj.' This film got great attention and appreciation for the story and presentation. Junaid Khan also got great recognition for the debut film he has done. 

Jaunid Khan is most popularly known as the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. He expressed his views on theater and cinema. While he has done both of them and is still in both of them, he took a comparison between both of them and took the side of theater. He said, 'Theatre is a purer form of art.'

Junaid Khan compares theatre and Cinema:

Junaid Khan said that he believes that theatre offers a raw and unfiltered experience for both actors and audiences. But cinema relies on technical elements like visual effects, editing, and many more. But theater demands live performances that resonate with the audience on a deeper level.

While performing in theatre is not easy, it comes with its own set of challenges. Junaid said that there is a need for rigorous preparation, as there are no retakes or edits to fix mistakes. Actors must be fully present and adapt to the dynamics of a live audience, which can be both satisfying and demanding.

While Junaid appreciated the purity of theater, he also highlighted the unique advantages of cinema. Cinema is actually a medium that allows for storytelling on a grand scale, with the use of technology to enhance narratives. Junaid’s film debut in Maharaj showcased his ability to adapt to the technical demands of cinema while delivering compelling performances.
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's return on Instagram post: 'Don't crack jokes next time..' NTI

Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia’s return on Instagram post: 'Don’t crack jokes next time..'

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted on lunch date in Mumbai ahead of Sikandar release [WATCH VIDEO] NTI

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted on lunch date in Mumbai after Sikandar release [WATCH VIDEO]

PM Modi praises Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind for showcasing India's Traditional Arts NTI

PM Modi praises Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind for showcasing India’s Traditional Arts

Mohanlal issues apology, regrets distress caused to fans by 'Empuraan' controversy: 'We take responsibility..' NTI

Mohanlal issues apology, regrets distress caused to fans by 'Empuraan' controversy: 'We take responsibility..'

When Amitabh Bachchan scolds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in front of media: 'Stop behaving like Aradhya..' [WATCH] NTI

When Amitabh Bachchan scolds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in front of media: 'Stop behaving like Aradhya..' [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Mushroom Kabab to Spinach Kabab: 7 Flavorful veg kabab recipes for Eid NTI

Mushroom Kabab to Spinach Kabab: 7 Flavorful veg kabab recipes for Eid

Shane Warnes death: Natural causes or cover-up? Police officer drops big BOMBSHELL on bowling legend's demise HRD

Shane Warne's death: Natural cause or cover-up? Police officer drops big BOMBSHELL on bowling legend's demise

Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's return on Instagram post: 'Don't crack jokes next time..' NTI

Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia’s return on Instagram post: 'Don’t crack jokes next time..'

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line to launch on April 14: Upcoming car's exterior and interior details out! gcw

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line to launch on April 14: Upcoming car's exterior and interior details out!

Pakistan: Balochistan imposes night travel ban on key highways, cites security concerns shk

Pakistan: Balochistan imposes night travel ban on key highways, cites security concerns

Recent Videos

Cats Panic as Earthquake Shakes Chiang Mai Apartment | Asianet Newsable

Cats Panic as Earthquake Shakes Chiang Mai Apartment | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bangalore-Kamakhya Express Derails in Odisha’s Cuttack, No Injuries Reported | Asianet Newsable

Bangalore-Kamakhya Express Derails in Odisha’s Cuttack, No Injuries Reported | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Parisian Turkish Community Protests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu's Detention | Asianet Newsable

Parisian Turkish Community Protests Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu's Detention | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Thailand Earthquake: Locals Provide Food and Aid to Victims in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Thailand Earthquake: Locals Provide Food and Aid to Victims in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Wishes Everyone on Gudi Padwa | Asianet Newsable

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Wishes Everyone on Gudi Padwa | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon