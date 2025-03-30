user
PM Modi praises Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind for showcasing India’s Traditional Arts

PM Modi praised Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind for promoting India's traditional martial arts in his hit song 'Run It Up,' which has gained global recognition and topped the Asian Music Chart.

Nancy Tiwari
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 4:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Kerala-born rapper Sooraj Cherukat, known professionally as Hanumankind, for his recent song 'Run It Up', which is gaining international recognition for promoting India's traditional culture.

In the 120th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the track's role in showcasing Indian martial arts globally.

"Our traditional games are increasingly becoming integrated into mainstream culture. The latest track by the famous rapper Hanumankind, 'Run It Up', is gaining significant popularity at the moment," the Prime Minister said.

He further praised the 33-year-old rapper, for integrating traditional Indian martial arts such as Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta into the song, noting, "I congratulate Hanumankind that due to his efforts, people of the world are getting to know about our traditional martial arts."

The Prime Minister also shared his appreciation on social media, writing, "Be it Fiji, Mauritius, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago, our cultural linkages are thriving! #MannKiBaat."


Additionally, a post from the official PMO X handle stated, "Renowned rapper Hanumankind's new song has become quite popular these days. Our traditional Martial Arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta have been included in it."

Hanumankind's 'Run It Up' has continued to dominate the music scene, securing the top spot on the Official Asian Music Chart for three consecutive weeks.
The song follows the success of his previous hit 'Big Dawgs'

The music video for 'Run It Up' pays tribute to India's rich cultural diversity by blending elements of folk traditions with martial arts, adding a visual dimension to the celebration of the country's heritage.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal issues apology, regrets distress caused to fans by 'Empuraan' controversy: 'We take responsibility..'

