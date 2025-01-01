PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi Celebrates New Year at Puttaparthi Nilayam

Sai Pallavi immersed herself in devotion for the New Year, surprising everyone by appearing like an ordinary girl. What did she do?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 5:44 PM IST

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi, known as the Lady Power Star, mesmerizes with her acting and dance. Her honesty adds to her appeal, resulting in a massive fan following. This craze led to her being titled Lady Power Star.

article_image2

Sai Pallavi's recent film 'Amaran' was a huge success. Her performance was crucial to the film's triumph. Following this success, Sai Pallavi embraced simplicity, appearing like an ordinary girl among devotees.

article_image3

Sai Pallavi participated in New Year's Day prayers at the Puttaparthi Prasanthi Nilayam. Dressed in a red lehenga and saree, she meditated and celebrated alongside other devotees.

article_image4

Sai Pallavi's simplicity shines through. After 'Amaran's' success, her next Telugu film, 'Thandel,' with Naga Chaitanya, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Geetha Arts, releases on February 7th.

article_image5

The film 'Thandel' portrays the life of a fisherman in Fort Area, focusing on his love and struggles. The released glimpses and songs, especially 'Bujamma,' are captivating. Sai Pallavi also has two Hindi films, including 'Ramayan' with Ranbir Kapoor as Ram.

