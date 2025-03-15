(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra celebrates a 'working holi' on SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 set

Read Full Gallery

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi in India: Priyanka Chopra celebrated a ‘working Holi’ on the sets of her upcoming film SSMB 29. Sharing pictures from the celebration, she expressed her joy

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi in India: Priyanka Chopra spent this year's Holi on the sets of her upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Sharing moments from the celebration on Instagram, she described it as a "working Holi" and extended her wishes to fans for a joyful festival filled with laughter and togetherness

The actress posted photos showing her cheek smeared with gulaal, looking delighted as she celebrated the occasion with her team. Dressed in a sleeveless grey bodycon dress paired with white sneakers, she completed her look with open wavy hair and silver hoop earrings. A picturesque backdrop in her photos hinted at the scenic location of the shoot

Fans were excited to see Priyanka Chopra celebrating Holi on the sets of an Indian film. Many expressed nostalgic sentiments, recalling her Bollywood days. Some comments mentioned her iconic Holi song, Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi, which she used as the background track for her post. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's mom OPENS up on Deepika Padukone replacing Priyanka Chopra in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

According to reports, the second schedule of SSMB 29 is underway in Odisha. The film commenced in January with a private puja ceremony, followed by an initial schedule in Hyderabad before the team moved to Odisha. This project marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

Latest Videos