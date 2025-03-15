(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra celebrates a 'working holi' on SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 set

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi in India: Priyanka Chopra celebrated a ‘working Holi’ on the sets of her upcoming film SSMB 29. Sharing pictures from the celebration, she expressed her joy

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi in India: Priyanka Chopra spent this year's Holi on the sets of her upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Sharing moments from the celebration on Instagram, she described it as a "working Holi" and extended her wishes to fans for a joyful festival filled with laughter and togetherness

article_image2

The actress posted photos showing her cheek smeared with gulaal, looking delighted as she celebrated the occasion with her team. Dressed in a sleeveless grey bodycon dress paired with white sneakers, she completed her look with open wavy hair and silver hoop earrings. A picturesque backdrop in her photos hinted at the scenic location of the shoot


article_image3

Fans were excited to see Priyanka Chopra celebrating Holi on the sets of an Indian film. Many expressed nostalgic sentiments, recalling her Bollywood days. Some comments mentioned her iconic Holi song, Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi, which she used as the background track for her post.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's mom OPENS up on Deepika Padukone replacing Priyanka Chopra in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

article_image4

According to reports, the second schedule of SSMB 29 is underway in Odisha. The film commenced in January with a private puja ceremony, followed by an initial schedule in Hyderabad before the team moved to Odisha. This project marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hema Malini captivates audience with classical dance at Vrindavan Mahotsav; CHECK PHOTOS NTI

Hema Malini captivates audience with classical dance at Vrindavan Mahotsav; CHECK PHOTOS

Arjun Rampal at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, attends Bhasma Aarti RBA

Arjun Rampal at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, attends Bhasma Aarti

WWE: 5 PG Era-Like Moments in Modern WWE That Felt Straight Out of 2010

WWE: 5 PG Era-Like Moments in Modern WWE That Felt Straight Out of 2010

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor combined net worth: Income, assets, properties, and more MEG

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor combined net worth: Income, assets, properties, and more

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Hilariously Made Others Break Character

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Hilariously Made Others Break Character

Recent Stories

Rohit Sharma's likely to retain Test captaincy for England series after Champions Trophy 2025 success HRD

Rohit Sharma likely to retain Test captaincy for England series after Champions Trophy 2025 success

When is First Solar Eclipse of 2025? Will it be visible in India? NTI

When is First Solar Eclipse of 2025? Will it be visible in India?

When Deepika Padukone struggled with depression after her breakup, THIS person helped her - Read on NTI

When Deepika Padukone struggled with depression after her breakup, THIS person helped her – Read on

Who is Ankita Kukreti? Meet Aamir Ali's new girlfriend after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh RBA

Who is Ankita Kukreti? Meet Aamir Ali's new girlfriend after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Doctor, her children caught on cam assaulting elderly in-laws amid marital dispute (WATCH) shk

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Doctor, her children caught on cam assaulting elderly in-laws amid marital dispute (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon