Priyanka Chopra's mom OPENS up on Deepika Padukone replacing Priyanka Chopra in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Priyanka Chopra was initially considered for the lead role in Ram Leela but was later replaced by Deepika Padukone. Despite this, she impressed audiences with a dance number. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, shared insights on Priyanka’s choices, her work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and her upcoming projects

Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

Ram Leela initially had Priyanka Chopra in consideration for the lead role, but she was eventually replaced by Deepika Padukone. However, Priyanka featured in a dance number that gained significant attention

Madhu Chopra recalled in an interview that Priyanka visited Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office while she was attending to her patients. When Priyanka returned, she informed her mother that she would only be doing a song in the film, adding that she believed it was the better choice.

Madhu mentioned that Priyanka must have made a well-thought-out decision after discussing it with the filmmaker. She emphasized that the actress and Bhansali remained on good terms, which was evident when he later offered her the lead role in Mary Kom—a project he was initially hesitant about


Addressing Priyanka’s casting in Bajirao Mastani, Madhu explained that playing Kashibai was challenging due to the intense close-up shots that required strong facial expressions. She highlighted that Bhansali was a demanding director, and Priyanka was determined to meet his high expectations, focusing entirely on her performance without any distractions.

On the professional front, Priyanka has completed filming The Bluff, an action-thriller featuring Karl Urban. She is also set to appear alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the American action-comedy Heads of State

