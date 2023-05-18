Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: New romantic snaps of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement from Gurudwara are out

    First Published May 18, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    After their intimate and dreamy engagement at Kapurthala in Delhi, Parineeti Chopra has dropped new photos from the gurudwara on her Instagram. Check them out.

    article_image1

    Image: Parineeti Chopra / Instagram

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate engagement ceremony was dreamy and romantic. Here are some new pictures from their big day posted by the 'Ishaqzaade' actress on social media.

    article_image2

    Image: Parineeti Chopra / Instagram

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav look fabulous in this photo from the gurudwara, wherein they are joining hands with radiant smiles on being engaged.

    article_image3

    Image: Parineeti Chopra / Instagram

    Parineeti Chopra looks enchanting in a custom-made traditional white blouse and ghagra ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra on her big day in this picture alongside her fiance Raghav Chadha.

    article_image4

    Image: Parineeti Chopra / Instagram

    Parineeti and Raghav, whose love story and romance exploded on social media and caught the attention of netizens as well, look content and joyful on their big day in this monochromatic photo.

    article_image5

    Image: Parineeti Chopra / Instagram

    Raghav Chadha, who is an Aam Aadmi Party member and a politician, looks dashing and robust in the traditional white coloured kurta and pyjama with a beige half coat as he is feeling bliss after being engaged to the love of his life, Parineeti Chopra.

    article_image6

    Image: Parineeti Chopra / Instagram

    Raghav and Parineeti look all elated and happiest with the presence of their closest ones and friends in this intimate and low-key engagement ceremony at the gurudwara in this image.

