PHOTOS: Mouni Roy flaunts chic style in gorgeous white dress by the beach on her vacation

Mouni Roy's stunning vacation pictures are going viral on social media. Her stunning look in a white dress on the beach is captivating fans.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

Vacation photos of Mouni Roy, known for her captivating performances in both TV and films, have recently surfaced, showing her enjoying some quality leisure time.

 

article_image2

Mouni Roy was spotted on vacation wearing a stunning white backless short dress, exuding elegance and confidence as she enjoyed her time at the beach.

 

article_image3

Mouni's vacation photos, particularly those of her swinging by the beach, have gone viral, with fans praising her carefree spirit and stunning beachside look.

 

article_image4

After seeing her sizzling vacation photos, Mouni Roy's fans have been going wild, flooding her posts with compliments about her flawless figure and beauty.

article_image5

Her admirers continue to shower her with positive comments and praise on social media, constantly expressing admiration for her looks and enviable vacation style.

 

article_image6

Mouni Roy stepped into the acting world with Ekta Kapoor's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played the role of Tulsi's (Smriti Irani) daughter in this serial.

 

article_image7

Mouni Roy has showcased her acting talent in a variety of films, including Tum Bin 2, KGF Chapter 1, RAW, Made in China, Brahmastra, and VEDA, gaining widespread recognition.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Prabhas suffers ankle injury, skips 'Kalki 2898 AD' promotions in Japan RBA

Prabhas suffers ankle injury, skips 'Kalki 2898 AD' promotions in Japan

They do not have guidance: Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood 'orphaned' as Kapoor family visits PM Modi RBA

'They do not have guidance': Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood 'orphaned' as Kapoor family visits PM Modi

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra pushes Rajat Dalal into pool, escalating tensions in the house [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra pushes Rajat Dalal into pool, escalating tensions in the house [WATCH]

PHOTOS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy pre-Christmas celebration with daughter Malti Marie RBA

PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy pre-Christmas celebration with daughter Malti Marie

Trisha's PHOTO with Atlee and Kalyani Priyadarshan goes viral from Keerthy Suresh's wedding NTI

Trisha’s PHOTO with Atlee and Kalyani Priyadarshan goes viral from Keerthy Suresh’s wedding

Recent Stories

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls gcw

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment RBA

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH)

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation vkp

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon