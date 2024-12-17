PHOTOS: Mouni Roy flaunts chic style in gorgeous white dress by the beach on her vacation

Mouni Roy's stunning vacation pictures are going viral on social media. Her stunning look in a white dress on the beach is captivating fans.

Vacation photos of Mouni Roy, known for her captivating performances in both TV and films, have recently surfaced, showing her enjoying some quality leisure time.

Mouni Roy was spotted on vacation wearing a stunning white backless short dress, exuding elegance and confidence as she enjoyed her time at the beach.

Mouni's vacation photos, particularly those of her swinging by the beach, have gone viral, with fans praising her carefree spirit and stunning beachside look.

After seeing her sizzling vacation photos, Mouni Roy's fans have been going wild, flooding her posts with compliments about her flawless figure and beauty.

Her admirers continue to shower her with positive comments and praise on social media, constantly expressing admiration for her looks and enviable vacation style.

Mouni Roy stepped into the acting world with Ekta Kapoor's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played the role of Tulsi's (Smriti Irani) daughter in this serial.

Mouni Roy has showcased her acting talent in a variety of films, including Tum Bin 2, KGF Chapter 1, RAW, Made in China, Brahmastra, and VEDA, gaining widespread recognition.

