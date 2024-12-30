PHOTOS: Manish Malhotra House Party; Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia and other stars join the celebration

Manish Malhotra hosted a dazzling party for Bollywood stars at his residence. See photos and find out which celebrities attended.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

Manish Malhotra with Bollywood Divas

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his home last night. He was seen posing with Bollywood divas at this party.

article_image2

Celebrities at Manish Malhotra's Party

Tamannaah Bhatia, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Nora Fatehi attended Manish Malhotra's house party. Everyone enjoyed late into the night.

article_image3

Bollywood Actresses at the Party

Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sophie Choudry, and Manushi Chhillar also had a blast at Manish Malhotra's party.

article_image4

Raveena Tandon and Diana Penty

Raveena Tandon and Diana Penty were spotted posing together at Manish Malhotra’s exclusive house party, adding glamour to the star-studded event.

article_image5

Nushrratt and Ayushmann at the Party

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira also attended the party at Manish Malhotra's house.

article_image6

Manish Malhotra's Frequent Parties

Manish Malhotra frequently hosts parties at his residence, inviting Bollywood celebrities to celebrate and mingle in a glamorous and stylish setting.

