PHOTOS: Manish Malhotra House Party; Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia and other stars join the celebration

Manish Malhotra hosted a dazzling party for Bollywood stars at his residence. See photos and find out which celebrities attended.

Manish Malhotra with Bollywood Divas

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his home last night. He was seen posing with Bollywood divas at this party.

Celebrities at Manish Malhotra's Party

Tamannaah Bhatia, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Nora Fatehi attended Manish Malhotra's house party. Everyone enjoyed late into the night.

Bollywood Actresses at the Party

Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sophie Choudry, and Manushi Chhillar also had a blast at Manish Malhotra's party.

Raveena Tandon and Diana Penty

Raveena Tandon and Diana Penty were spotted posing together at Manish Malhotra’s exclusive house party, adding glamour to the star-studded event.

Nushrratt and Ayushmann at the Party

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira also attended the party at Manish Malhotra's house.

Manish Malhotra's Frequent Parties

Manish Malhotra frequently hosts parties at his residence, inviting Bollywood celebrities to celebrate and mingle in a glamorous and stylish setting.

