(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora trolled for donning unbuttoned shirt without bra

Entertainment Desk. Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai on Thursday. Pictures and videos from the occasion have surfaced, and people are trolling her fiercely. See 51-year-old Malaika Arora's pictures…

Malaika Arora was seen outside a salon in Bandra, Mumbai on Thursday. On this occasion, Malaika Arora wore a white shirt and shorts, which was quite simple.

Malaika wasn't wearing a bra under her shirt, and the top two buttons were open. The special thing is that in this look, 51-year-old Malaika looked much younger than her age.

The paparazzi took pictures and videos of Malaika, which are going viral on social media, and many internet users are trolling her.

For instance, one internet user commented on Malaika's video, "The pride of youth even in old age." Another user commented, "Why don't these people wear anything under their shirts?"

One user trolled Malaika, writing, "If these people had their way, they would roam around naked." Another user commented, "Auntie is wearing summer clothes even in winter."

Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and often shares fitness-related videos on social media to inspire people.

