(Photos) Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and more at Subhash Ghai’s wedding anniversary dinner

Khalnayak reunion: Subhash Ghai, starred Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Madhav Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher. Last night (October 25), the stars reunited at Subhash Ghai’s wedding anniversary dinner.



Subhash Ghai's 1993 film 'Khalnayak' had all Subhash Ghai's film elements. There were big sequences, confrontations, battle scenes, searing dances, and humour. The smash hit song 'Choli Ke Peechhey Kya Hai' is still popular today.



On October 25, the film's crew gathered for a private dinner to commemorate director Subhash Ghai's wedding anniversary. Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to post photos of the entire group together.



On August 6, this year, the film 'Khalnayak' celebrated its 30th anniversary. However, the filmmakers and actors gathered on September 4 to celebrate the film's re-release in cinemas.



Meanwhile, the cast and crew of the film gathered last night to celebrate Subhash Ghai's wedding anniversary. Madhuri Dixit's Instagram photos show her posing with her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Subhash.



She captioned the post, “It’s the company that makes the evening. A very happy wedding anniversary to @subhashghai1 #MuktaGhai and to @muktaartsltd @anupampkher @duttsanjay @apnabhidu #aboutlastnight (sic).” Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were reported to be dating in the early 1990s. Back in the day, a lot was published about Sanjay and Madhuri's love affair, but the two generally kept quiet about it. Rumours of their marriage spread like wildfire as well.