Photos: Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple after winning Best Actress National Award

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was spotted outside Siddhivinayak Temple early in the morning and distributed prasad. She has won the Best Actress National Award for her movie Mimi.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Saturday morning, just days after receiving the Best Actress National Award for her portrayal in the 2021 film Mimi.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kriti was clad in a yellow outfit in a video that went viral. She also wore a teeka and gave prasad to those around her.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was brought by her sister Nupur Sanon to the sacred site to seek blessings.



Kriti Sanon's outstanding achievement was celebrated with her family and close friends. She also posted photos from the house party on social media, explaining, "I was just at home with my family and some close friends." We placed an order for pizza. The idea was to simply enjoy the moment with the most powerful of my support systems surrounding me."



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt share the Best Actress National Award for their performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi, who played a pivotal part in Mimi, got the National Award for Best Supporting Actor.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon made her film debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. She is well-known for her roles in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Raabta, and Dilwale. Kriti Sanon plays a country lady who chooses surrogacy as a career in Mimi.