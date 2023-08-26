Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple after winning Best Actress National Award

    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was spotted outside Siddhivinayak Temple early in the morning and distributed prasad. She has won the Best Actress National Award for her movie Mimi. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Saturday morning, just days after receiving the Best Actress National Award for her portrayal in the 2021 film Mimi.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti was clad in a yellow outfit in a video that went viral. She also wore a teeka and gave prasad to those around her.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was brought by her sister Nupur Sanon to the sacred site to seek blessings. 
     

    article_image4

    Kriti Sanon's outstanding achievement was celebrated with her family and close friends. She also posted photos from the house party on social media, explaining, "I was just at home with my family and some close friends." We placed an order for pizza. The idea was to simply enjoy the moment with the most powerful of my support systems surrounding me."
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt share the Best Actress National Award for their performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi, who played a pivotal part in Mimi, got the National Award for Best Supporting Actor.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon made her film debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. She is well-known for her roles in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Raabta, and Dilwale. Kriti Sanon plays a country lady who chooses surrogacy as a career in Mimi.

