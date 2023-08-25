PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon celebrates her National Award for Best Actress win with friends and family

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In spite of being an industry outsider, Kriti Sanon has come a long way after making her debut in the industry 9 years ago. She received the prestigious National Award for Best Actress for her exceptional performance in 'Mimi'. She celebrated the win alongside Alia Bhatt, who also triumphed for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 69th National Awards.

    Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    In a press conference held yesterday, the recipients of the 69th National Film Awards were revealed, recognizing films that underwent censorship in 2021. Kriti Sanon secured the honor for Best Actress in a feature film for her role as a surrogate mother in 'Mimi'.

    Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    She jointly received this accolade alongside Alia Bhatt, who was recognized for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The two actresses exchanged congratulatory messages. Kriti then offered a glimpse into her celebration of this significant victory.

    Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Following her accomplishment, Kriti shared images of her jubilant celebration with close ones. In a snapshot, Kriti is seen alongside her parents, their expressions radiating pride and happiness.

    Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    She captioned the picture saying, "Surrounded with love and loved ones So much Gratitude in my heart". In the picture, she can be seen surrounded by her loved ones.

    Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Kriti also captured a moment with Dinesh Vijan, the producer of 'Mimi'. His other known productions are 'Stree', 'Raabta' etc.

    Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    She also uploaded a picture embracing her sister, Nupur Sanon, in a warm hug accompanied by a kiss. Nupur Sanon too is an actress and a trained singer.

    Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    She also posed with actor Varun Sharma, who is known for his performance in 'Fukrey', 'Chhichhore' and 'Roohi'. He can be seen elated at Kriti's win.

    Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    In a very lovely picture, Kriti Sanon can be seen being hugged and kissed by her family members. Their expressions exude pride and joy.

    Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    In terms of acting, Kriti Sanon's upcoming ventures include 'Ganapath-Part 1', where she shares the screen with Tiger Shroff, and a futuristic romantic film opposite Shahid Kapoor with a robotic theme.

