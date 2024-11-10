PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor slays in bikini, Saif Ali Khan goes shirtless on their beach holiday

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo dump from her recent beach vacation on social media. The diva impressed everyone with her latest photographs of herself without makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the latecomers to social media, but now she's rather active. She uses the site to share glimpses of her life with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and children, Jeh and Taimur. Kareena frequently shares stunning photos of the Pataudi family.

Vacations are crucial to the Pataudi family, and we frequently see Kareena, Saif, Jeh, and Taimur enjoying themselves in exotic destinations. Kareena has once again shared some lovely vacation photos that make you want to take a trip.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a collection of beach vacation photos as part of her 'Saturday selfies'. The actress did not shy away from showing off her gorgeous body in a bikini outfit.

The first photo is a selfie of Kareena wearing a yellow bikini. The following image shows her in a red bikini outfit. There is a glass selfie with Kareena's reflection.

One of the photos features Saif Ali Khan. The Nawab poses shirtless on a boat. Saif Ali Khan looks like his son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi's younger brother, with curly hair and a smile. The Nawab poses shirtless on a boat.

Fans are particularly amazed by Kareena Kapoor's confidence in showing off her no-makeup face.



She's being lauded for her confidence. One comment on the post read, "I kinda love that in a world where women are held to outrageous beauty standards and are compelled to post photos with filters and makeup, we have Kareena, who has the best make-up and hair stylists at her disposal but continues to post photos of her natural self." "There is nothing more beautiful than that."

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared in the film Singham Again. She shared the screen with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, performed well at the box office despite competing with Bhool Bhulaiya 3. Saif Ali Khan appeared in Devara Part 1.

