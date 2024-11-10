PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor slays in bikini, Saif Ali Khan goes shirtless on their beach holiday

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo dump from her recent beach vacation on social media. The diva impressed everyone with her latest photographs of herself without makeup.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the latecomers to social media, but now she's rather active. She uses the site to share glimpses of her life with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and children, Jeh and Taimur. Kareena frequently shares stunning photos of the Pataudi family.

article_image2

Vacations are crucial to the Pataudi family, and we frequently see Kareena, Saif, Jeh, and Taimur enjoying themselves in exotic destinations. Kareena has once again shared some lovely vacation photos that make you want to take a trip. 

article_image3

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a collection of beach vacation photos as part of her 'Saturday selfies'. The actress did not shy away from showing off her gorgeous body in a bikini outfit.

article_image4

The first photo is a selfie of Kareena wearing a yellow bikini. The following image shows her in a red bikini outfit. There is a glass selfie with Kareena's reflection.

article_image5

One of the photos features Saif Ali Khan. The Nawab poses shirtless on a boat. Saif Ali Khan looks like his son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi's younger brother, with curly hair and a smile. The Nawab poses shirtless on a boat.

article_image6

Saif Ali Khan looks like his son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi's younger brother, with curly hair and a smile. Fans are particularly amazed by Kareena Kapoor's confidence in showing off her no-makeup face.
 

article_image7

She's being lauded for her confidence. One comment on the post read, "I kinda love that in a world where women are held to outrageous beauty standards and are compelled to post photos with filters and makeup, we have Kareena, who has the best make-up and hair stylists at her disposal but continues to post photos of her natural self." "There is nothing more beautiful than that." 

article_image8

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared in the film Singham Again. She shared the screen with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

article_image9

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, performed well at the box office despite competing with Bhool Bhulaiya 3. Saif Ali Khan appeared in Devara Part 1. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH) RBA

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

WATCH Napoleon son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral RBA

WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness dmn

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor schools Rajat Dalal for involving other's family in fueds inside house WATCH ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor schools Rajat Dalal for involving other's family in fueds inside house | WATCH

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai refusal to lock lips in Hollywood the stars she turned down gcw

Aishwarya Rai’s refusal to lock lips in Hollywood: The stars she turned down

UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH ) shk

UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH )

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH) RBA

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

REVEALED How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH) gcw

REVEALED! How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH)

WATCH Napoleon son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral RBA

WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon