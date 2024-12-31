PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor shares 'last selfies of 2024'; check out her Swiss vacation pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan ended 2024 with breathtaking pictures from her Swiss holiday, including her trademark pout, sun-kissed radiance, and fashionable leopard print attire.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave her social media followers to a spectacular photo dump with many selfies as she closed out the year 2024.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been dominating Instagram since she first joined the platform. Fans are captivated by her genuine behind-the-scenes looks and family life. On the final day of 2024, she demonstrated that she is the greatest selfie queen by posting a stunning photo dump.

Kareena Kapoor Khan went to Instagram today, December 31, 2024, to publish pictures showcasing her attractiveness.

In this shot, she pouted for the camera wearing a grey hat and a black and white jacket. Kareena's crimson cheeks in the chilly weather just accentuated her attractiveness. There were additional selfies with the same clothing.

This pic featured a sun-kissed photo taken against a wintry setting. The actress was spotted with a black jacket, sunglasses, and gorgeous rings on her hands.

One shot showed her immaculate makeup as she posed for the camera wearing an animal print coat. The final slide included another photo of Bebo pouting while wearing a grey and white shirt. In the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Can’t stop, won’t stop... last few selfies of the year (red heart emoji) see you on the flip side. 31-12-2024.”

