Photos: Disha Patani trolled for her 'cleavage-revealing' blouse at Ganesh Chaturthi puja

Bollywood actress Disha Patani donned an orange-hued silk saree paired with a backless blouse for the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi bash. Disha raised many eyebrows with her inappropriate dress at puja and got brutally slammed for the same.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani, Bollywood's sexiest diva, frequently makes headlines for her sexy appearances, as she never shies away from showcasing her hourglass form in daring clothes. When her costumes fail to please the fashion police, leaving her followers unhappy, the diva frequently falls victim to trolls.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

And this time was no exception. Disha raised many heads with her dress when the Ambanis threw a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their opulent residence, Antilia.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani opted for a plain orange-hued silk saree styled with a risque embellished bralette blouse. The actress flaunted her toned physique in the sexy six yards of her drape and a skimpy blouse.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Leaving her waves loose on her back, Disha accentuated her look with glam makeup. However, her choice of outfit was quite inappropriate for the occasion, and it didn't go well with the netizens.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Disha’s outfit didn’t go down well with a section of the internet. Many users trolled Disha for her “inappropriate" dressing at an auspicious event. One user asked, “What is wrong with Disha? Has she lost it? What type of clothes does she wear? We are in India."

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Another one said, “Disha has zero dressing sense." A third user commented, “Does Disha ever know how to dress conservatively, even at auspicious events/traditional events."



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

While one user wrote, "ONLY Disha has the amazing talent of making a classy saree look vulgar", another one penned, "I haven’t seen disha in sensible clothes".

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, a third user commented, "What is wrong with Disha has she lost it what type of clothes does she wear we are in India at least the foreigners respect our culture and wear decent clothes".

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani drew a lot of backlash from netizens in April 2023 for her exposing dress at the NMACC function. The actress looked stunning in a shimmering saree and a strapless tube.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Disha flaunted her hourglass form in her stunning attire, flaunting her exposed midriff and making everyone stop and look.