    Photos: Avneet Kaur ramps up style game in blue halter-neck top and checkered pants

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Best known for her performances in Indian television serials and music videos, renowned Indian sensation and soon-to-be debutant bollywood actress Avneet Kaur looked fashionable at an event for promotions of her much-awaited romantic comedy film Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur is making waves in the industry by becoming the youngest social media sensation to mark her big debut in Bollywood with the much-awaited rom-com film Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai. She was spotted out and about in the city by paps promoting the film, in Andheri.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur looks stunning in a sexy blue-coloured halter-neck top and checkered blue pants of the same combination at the media event of her film promotions.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur is the youngest Indian social media icon and soon-to-be bollywood actress who wowed the paps in a blue-coloured halter-neck top and checkered blue pants of the same combination.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    All set to mark her big B-Town debut in a much-awaited bollywood rom-com film titled Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet Kaur is channelling her inner fashionista in a blue-coloured halter-neck top and checkered blue pants of the same combination.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur looks sensational and drop-dead gorgeous by donning a chic blue-coloured halter-neck top and checkered blue pants of the same combination as she got spotted in the city for movie promotions.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur captured the attention of netizens and also the bollywood paparazzis in her blue-coloured halter-neck top and checkered blue pants of the same combination. This ensemble outfit is a big yay.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur looks sexy and breath-taking vision as she exudes poise and boss lady vibes dressed in a blue-coloured halter-neck top and checkered blue pants of the same combination.

