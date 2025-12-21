(PHOTOS) Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Birthday With Friends; Check
Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande has turned 41. She was born on December 19, 1984, in Indore. Ankita celebrated her birthday on a grand scale. She was seen in a fun mood with her friends at the party. Let's look at the birthday party photos
41-year-old TV actress Ankita Lokhande celebrated her birthday on a grand scale. Many celebs from the TV world attended her birthday celebration. She also shared photos on Instagram.
Ankita Lokhande had a blast with her TV friends on her birthday and clicked photos. Ankita looked very happy at the celebration.
Ankita Lokhande was seen celebrating with Arti Singh at her birthday bash. The two posed while hugging each other.
Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, also appeared in a very stylish look at the party. Vicky posed with his wife's TV friends.
Ankita Lokhande showed a different style at the party. She also had fun with male TV stars and took a group photo.
