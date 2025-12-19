- Home
Inside Ankita Lokhande’s 100-Crore Mumbai Apartment With Stunning White Theme [PHOTOS]
TV queen Ankita Lokhande, who turned 41 on December 19, has impressed audiences in TV and films. Though away from serials, her birthday highlights include a peek inside her luxurious and elegantly designed Mumbai apartment.
Ankita Lokhande’s Luxurious Home
41-year-old TV actress Ankita Lokhande lives with husband Vicky Jain in a lavish Mumbai apartment. The interior is classy and elegant, reflecting their taste. Reports suggest the apartment is worth around ₹100 crore, making it one of the city’s premium homes.
Royal Interior Touch
Ankita Lokhande has carefully curated her home’s decor, paying special attention to the interiors. Every detail reflects elegance and a royal touch, making her Mumbai apartment not just luxurious but also warm and inviting.
Elegant White Theme
Ankita Lokhande has chosen a white theme for her home. The all-white decor adds a sense of elegance and spaciousness, making her Mumbai apartment look even more beautiful and visually appealing.
Stylish Dining Room
Ankita Lokhande has given special attention to her dining room. It features a glass-top dining table with white chairs, complemented by hanging lights and a stylish mirror, creating a modern and elegant dining space.
Modern Modular Kitchen
Ankita Lokhande’s kitchen stands out with a sleek, modular design. It features a central table and a small breakfast setup, perfect for morning tea, combining functionality with style in her luxurious Mumbai apartment.
Elegant Bedroom and Dressing Room
Ankita Lokhande’s bedroom is thoughtfully designed, featuring wall paintings and a stylish table. Her home also includes a stunning dressing room with large mirrors, adding both luxury and functionality to her Mumbai apartment.
Spacious Drawing Room
Ankita Lokhande’s drawing room is large and magnificent, featuring big white sofas. Expansive windows bring in natural light and offer a beautiful view of the outdoors, enhancing the elegance and openness of her Mumbai apartment.
Home Photoshoots
Ankita Lokhande often conducts photoshoots at home with her husband, Vicky Jain. Many glimpses of their luxurious apartment, including videos and pictures, are regularly shared on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their elegant lifestyle.
