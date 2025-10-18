Ankita Lokhande hosted a Diwali party with her husband, Vicky Jain. As always, she stood out at the party.
Ankita Lokhande chose a sheer blue saree for the Diwali party. The saree had golden embroidery, giving her a royal look.
The small-sleeved blouse had a sweetheart neckline. Large golden beads were added to the blouse's border, giving it a unique look.
Ankita chose a backless blouse with the saree. She was giving a very bold look from the back.
Ankita wore a diamond choker neckpiece made with stones matching the saree, which created a very distinct look. You can also try this type of necklace.
Ankita styled the saree with heavy bangles. This added a royal touch to her traditional attire.
Ankita chose glossy nude makeup with the saree. She completed the look with smokey eyes and natural pink lipstick. You can choose this look of the actress for a Diwali party.
