Ankita Lokhande shines at Diwali party, stuns in a blue saree

lifestyle Oct 18 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:instagram
Ankita shines at the Diwali party

Ankita Lokhande hosted a Diwali party with her husband, Vicky Jain. As always, she stood out at the party.

Image credits: instagram
Ankita Lokhande in a blue saree

Ankita Lokhande chose a sheer blue saree for the Diwali party. The saree had golden embroidery, giving her a royal look.

Image credits: instagram
Sweetheart neckline blouse

The small-sleeved blouse had a sweetheart neckline. Large golden beads were added to the blouse's border, giving it a unique look.

Image credits: instagram
Backless blouse

Ankita chose a backless blouse with the saree. She was giving a very bold look from the back. 

Image credits: instagram
Statement neckpiece

Ankita wore a diamond choker neckpiece made with stones matching the saree, which created a very distinct look. You can also try this type of necklace.

Image credits: instagram
Hands adorned with bangles

Ankita styled the saree with heavy bangles. This added a royal touch to her traditional attire.

Image credits: instagram
Glossy nude makeup

Ankita chose glossy nude makeup with the saree. She completed the look with smokey eyes and natural pink lipstick. You can choose this look of the actress for a Diwali party.

Image credits: instagram

