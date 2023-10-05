Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Photos) Alia Bhatt all set for 'Jigra'; actress shares some moments from the sets

    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 8:59 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt is co-producing her new film 'Jigra'. It will feature her in the lead role. Alia shared pictures from the first day on sets. The movie is helmed by Vasan Bala. 
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt is not taking a vacation from her profession. After 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani', the actress rushed on to her next production titled 'Jigra'.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia is working on a new project with Karan Johar. 'Jigra' will be co-produced by her and Dharma Productions. Vasan Bala will direct it.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia has officially begun filming on the project, as seen by images of herself from the first day on site. The film 'Jigra' will be released on September 27, 2024.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'Jigra' was Alia Bhatt's debut collaboration with Vasan Bala. In the film, she will play the lead role. In addition, Alia will co-produce the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt has now resorted to Instagram to share images from the first day of filming. She may be seen getting ready for her shoot in her uploaded photos. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt stands by her as she gets ready in one of the photographs.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The photographs were captioned by Alia Bhatt,, “& we’re rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd .. love TEAM JIGRA (sic).”
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt first became a producer in 2022 with the film 'Darlings'. She had announced her production house, 'Eternal Sunshine'.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai; did the duo finally end their 9-year feud? Read this RBA

    Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment; did the duo finally end their 9-year feud? Read this

    Watch Van's dashcam records horrifying moments before Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari RBA

    Watch: Van's dashcam records moments before Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari

    Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Aishwarya Sharma or Arjit Taneja? Who is the winner? Name LEAKED RBA

    Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Aishwarya Sharma or Arjit Taneja? Who is the winner? Name LEAKED

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extend heartfelt message to cricket fans; Read DETAILS SHG

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extend heartfelt message to cricket fans; Read DETAILS

    Mahadev Betting Scam: Ranbir Kapoor called out by Enforcement Directorate, 14 more celebrities involved RKK

    Mahadev Betting Scam: 14 more celebrities under Enforcement Directorate scanner

    Recent Stories

    Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukherjee by Delhi family court

    Delhi court grants divorce to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised rkn

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised

    Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai; did the duo finally end their 9-year feud? Read this RBA

    Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment; did the duo finally end their 9-year feud? Read this

    Explained What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Explained: What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Watch Van's dashcam records horrifying moments before Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari RBA

    Watch: Van's dashcam records moments before Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon