According to reports circulating in entertainment circles, leading man Ram Charan is believed to have received the biggest paycheck associated with the project. A report by Gulte claimed that the actor's remuneration could be around ₹100 crore, making it one of the most talked-about aspects of the film's financial structure.

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If accurate, the amount would place Ram Charan among the highest-paid stars in Indian cinema. However, neither the actor nor the makers have publicly commented on the reported figure, leaving it firmly in the realm of industry speculation.