Actor Hansika Motwani, accompanied by her family, visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple for darshan. She was seen in a simple white suit and later shared a selfie from her trip to Tirupati on her Instagram handle.

Actor Hansika Motwanni reached Tirumala along with her family on Wednesday to perform darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Clad in a simple and elegant white suit, Hansika looked beautiful in the traditional avatar. She completed the look with plain red bangles, subtle makeup, and a red bindi. She was seen entering the temple premises along with her team and security. The actor also shared a glimpse of her outing on Instagram, dropping a selfie of herself from inside the car. "Morning's in Tirupati," she wrote.

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Situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is among India's most prominent Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple attracts millions of devotees from across India and abroad every year.

A Look At Hansika's Film Career

Hansika debuted on TV as a child artist in a popular show, 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and went on to be part of the blockbuster 'Koi Mil Gaya' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu directorial 'Desamuduru', which also earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South for her performance. She later appeared in the film 'Aap Kaa Surroor' with Himesh Reshammiya. Hansika debuted in Tamil cinema with 'Mappillai'. Her next Tamil film, 'Engeyum Kadhal' was a successful one. Her film M Rajesh's romantic comedy 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi', became a blockbuster and won her great accolades for her performance. In Telugu cinema, she starred in 'Denikaina Ready', which earned rave reviews from the audience. She received her Best Actress nomination at the 60th Filmfare Awards South for her performance in the films. (ANI)