South superstar Ram Charan's new film 'Peddi' is creating a lot of buzz. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor. After its theatrical run, the film is set to stream on a major OTT platform. Here are all the details.

Film Peddi OTT Release Update: South superstar Ram Charan's film 'Peddi' is creating a huge buzz in the market right now. Fans are super excited to watch it. For those who don't know, this is an action-thriller sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also features Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. This is Janhvi's first movie with Ram Charan. Amidst all this excitement, we've got some news about the film's OTT streaming details.

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When and where will Ram Charan's 'Peddi' stream on OTT?

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama, 'Peddi', is one of this month's most awaited films. The movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is all set for a big-screen release. The makers were first planning an April release, but the film is now hitting theatres on June 4th. A few days ago, the filmmakers held a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai, where Ram and Janhvi were present with their team. Now, the big news is out about where the film will stream after its theatrical run. 'Peddi', produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, will have its premiere show on June 3rd. After its time in the cinemas, the movie will be available to stream on Netflix. The filmmakers haven't made an official announcement about the OTT release date yet. However, it's expected to start streaming by the end of July or in the first week of August.

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About the film 'Peddi'

Let's talk more about the film 'Peddi'. It's a Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is produced by Venkat Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saxena under IVY Entertainment. Besides Ram Charan, the movie has a huge star cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan, Viji Chandrasekharan, Satya, John Vijay, Ajay Ghosh, and Upendra Limaye in lead roles. You will also get to see Shruti Haasan in a special item number. The film has a runtime of 189 minutes and was made on a massive budget of ₹350 crore.

'Peddi' is Ram Charan's 16th film

Just so you know, 'Peddi' is the 16th film of Ram Charan's career. His previous film, 'Game Changer', which came out in 2025, was a superflop at the box office. He was seen in a double role in that movie. He has high hopes for 'Peddi'. As for his upcoming projects, he will next be seen in RC17. The title for this movie hasn't been decided yet.

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