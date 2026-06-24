Adnan Sami has released 'Lipstick Deluxe', a new softer and soulful version of his recent single. The singer shared that he wanted to show another side of the song, which celebrates self-assurance and blends contemporary sounds with folk elements.

Padma Shri-winning singer Adnan Sami has unveiled the deluxe version of his recent single 'Lipstick'. Released by Zee Music Company, while the original version stood out for its upbeat energy and contemporary sound, the new rendition presents a softer and more soulful interpretation of the same song. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ9dsgDSz_3/

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Speaking about the fresh version, the singer shared, "Music is about expression, and sometimes a song can communicate different emotions depending on how it is presented. I felt there was another side to the song that deserved to be heard, hence Lipstick Deluxe," as per a press release.

About the Original Single 'Lipstick'

In May this year, Adnan Sami unveiled his new single, 'LIPSTICK', celebrating the essence of self-assurance and individuality. Released by Zee Music Company, the song seamlessly blends infectious energy with a strong message of embracing one's authentic self.

At its heart, 'LIPSTICK' captures a universal moment of transformation when a small, everyday act triggers a surge of confidence and presence. Spirited and subtly playful, the track reflects the quiet power of owning who you are and stepping into the world with renewed conviction.

Speaking about the release, Adnan Sami shared, "See, in this song, on one hand, it's a very up-tempo, clubby kind of a song with EDM elements in it also. But on the other hand, I have added some elements of my own, like the fragrance of the soil. I am very proud of our culture. In this song, you will hear some Rajasthani folk elements. We have done this kind of thing in the video as well. If we wanted, we could have done this kind of song in a very modern setting. You know, the typical Rolls-Royces and Bentleys and sports cars and girls are very glamorous and all that. But no, I wanted this song to be a song for everyone."

'Lipstick' and 'Lipstick Deluxe' are now available across all major streaming platforms.