Ramesh Sippy's 'Sholay' will premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 10 as part of the "Films in Concert" series. The event will feature a live performance of the score and screen the restored 4K 'Sholay: The Final Cut'.

Ramesh Sippy's 1975 cult classic 'Sholay' is all set to make its "Films in Concert" world premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall. According to a Variety report, the screening will be held on October 10, with Melvin Tay conducting the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performing RD Burman's score live to screen. Sippy Films and esk are producing the event.

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'Sholay: The Final Cut' to be Screened

The screening will showcase 'Sholay: The Final Cut' - a recently restored 4K version of Ramesh Sippy's film that reinstates footage cut by the Indian censor board in 1975. The print will be projected in Hindi with English subtitles onto a giant HD screen in the Hall's auditorium, stated Variety. According to Sippy Films, the restored version will be available theatrically for only a limited window.

"We are truly excited to partner with esk to bring 'Sholay' to audiences in this novel format. The screening will feature 'Sholay: The Final Cut,' the recently restored 4K version of the film with its original cut that had been banned by the Indian censor board in 1975," said Shehzad Sippy, head of Sippy Films, as quoted by Variety.

Matt Todd, director of programming at the Royal Albert Hall, shared, "Sholay' is an undisputed Bollywood classic paired with an impeccable score, so to host its 'Films in Concert' world premiere here at the Hall is incredibly exciting."

An Undisputed Bollywood Classic

Released in 1975, 'Sholay' has turned into a cult favourite in Indian cinema, owing to its powerful story, memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and evergreen songs like 'Yeh Dosti', 'Mehbooba Mehbooba', 'Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Holi Ke Din', and others.

The film's story focuses on the fictitious Ramgarh village, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plans to defeat the notorious bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), with the help of Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). Upon arriving in the village, the duo realise the menace of Gabbar Singh and double their efforts to help Thakur. Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini are seen playing Jai and Veeru's love interests as Radha and Basanti, respectively. (ANI)