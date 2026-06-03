Meanwhile, overseas critic Umair Sandhu has already given his review, calling the film a "disaster." He said the movie is boring and is just a lazy mass entertainer, like old wine in a new bottle. He called it a "poor film" and even said Ram Charan's performance was not up to the mark. However, his reviews are often negative and don't always match the final result. So, everyone is saying something different. The real verdict will be out in a few hours. For the genuine review, wait for Asianet Telugu's report.