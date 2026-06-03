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Peddi REVIEW: Is Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sports Action Drama Worth The HYPE? Read On
Ram Charan's film `Peddi` is hitting theatres in just a few hours. So, what's the first review like? Let's find out what people who've seen it are saying.
Peddi is all set for a grand release
Ram Charan is making a comeback with `Peddi` after disasters like `Acharya` and `Game Changer`. The film's premieres start tonight in both Andhra and Telangana, with government permission for ticket hikes. In Telangana, a premiere ticket costs Rs 600. From June 4, single screens can charge Rs 100 more and multiplexes Rs 125 more. A Hyderabad press meet was planned but got postponed because of Pawan Kalyan's press conference. With just hours to go, fans are waiting eagerly.
A village sports drama with high emotion
Buchi Babu Sana has directed this film, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Key roles are played by Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu. It's a village-based emotional drama with a sports backdrop, produced by Venkat Satish Kilaru. Director Buchi Babu says the story follows a player's fight for his region, and how the sport brings recognition to his people. He promises the film is a heavy emotional drama and Ram Charan's character will blow everyone away.
First review from the inside circle
`Peddi` has cleared its censor formalities with a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes. The makers at Mythri Movie Makers have already shown the film to buyers. Producer Ravi Shankar claims that every buyer who saw it has given a "blockbuster" report, calling it the biggest film of Ram Charan's career that will rewrite all records. Even Shiva Rajkumar predicted a National Award for Ram Charan. The team is trying to build hype, but the buzz is low as the trailer didn't really connect with the audience. The film's success now completely depends on word-of-mouth after release.
A shocking report from an overseas critic
Meanwhile, overseas critic Umair Sandhu has already given his review, calling the film a "disaster." He said the movie is boring and is just a lazy mass entertainer, like old wine in a new bottle. He called it a "poor film" and even said Ram Charan's performance was not up to the mark. However, his reviews are often negative and don't always match the final result. So, everyone is saying something different. The real verdict will be out in a few hours. For the genuine review, wait for Asianet Telugu's report.
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