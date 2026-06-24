Samantha Ruth Prabhu is elated as she is celebrating the success of her latest release film, Maa Inti Bangaram. The film is roaring at the box office, and fans are loving every bit of Samantha's new avatar. The film is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by her and her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The duo recently celebrated the success of the film and the birthday of their ‘favourite’ friend, Rahul Ravindran.