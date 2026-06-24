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Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's Celebration For Maa Inti Bangaram, Rahul Ravindran’s Birthday – PHOTOS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are currently on cloud nine. They were recently spotted celebrating their friend Rahul Ravindran’s birthday and also rejoicing in the success of Maa Inti Bangaram. Keep scrolling to know more!
All Smiles!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is elated as she is celebrating the success of her latest release film, Maa Inti Bangaram. The film is roaring at the box office, and fans are loving every bit of Samantha's new avatar. The film is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by her and her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The duo recently celebrated the success of the film and the birthday of their ‘favourite’ friend, Rahul Ravindran.
Happy Birthday Rahul!
Taking to her social media account, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture and wrote, “Happy, happy birthday to our favourite. And judging by the number of people who adore you, everyone’s favourite too.”
Some smiles and how!
Samantha and Raj are reportedly expecting their first child, as per a report in Pinkvilla. The duo was seen smiling and spending quality time with the kids during this birthday dinner.
Another one!
Samantha and Raj were seen having a quality time with Rahul and Chinmayi’s children. So cute!
Outfits on point
Samantha was seen clad in a black co-ord set, while Raj Nidimoru went for a simple grey shirt paired with jeans. In one of the pictures, the actress’s small baby bump was also visible.
New parents-to-be
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the duo would welcome their child in December this year.
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