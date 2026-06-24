The teaser for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' will be unveiled on June 23. Makers released new posters featuring Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya. Divyenndu is set to return as Munna Bhaiya. The film will hit cinemas on September 4, 2026.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Teaser Release Date Confirmed

The excitement for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has heightened within the fan community with the announcement of the release date of the film's teaser on Wednesday. The much-awaited teaser is set to be unveiled on Thursday, June 23, at 12 pm, giving audiences their first official look at the big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular crime drama franchise.

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"Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi Kaleen Bhaiya ki hogi. Aapka swagat karte hain bade parde par. #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12PM," Excel Movies wrote in a social media post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

New Posters Unveiled

Producer Farhan Akhtar also confirmed the same on his social media handle. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have also released a fresh character poster from the film, offering a striking glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi reprising his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya.

The newly unveiled poster showcases the powerful crime lord in his signature intense avatar, hinting at the high-stakes drama and power struggles that await audiences in the film. The poster features Kaleen Bhaiya against a fiery backdrop, reinforcing the gritty and ruthless world of Mirzapur.

Another poster features a striking visual of an empty royal throne placed at the centre of a corridor lined with rifles and weapons on both sides. Guarded by a dramatic golden glow, the throne serves as a powerful symbol of the battle for supremacy that has always been at the heart of the Mirzapur saga. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

The tagline reads, "Gaddi hai toh hum hain", underscoring the relentless pursuit of power. Principal photography for the film, which wrapped in February 2026, was confirmed by lead cast members Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

Star Cast and Production Details

Coming to the film's cast, Divyenndu is set to return as Munna Bhaiya, a character whose death in the second season had seemed final. The core cast of the series remains firmly in place. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, and Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh, popularly known as Compounder.

'Mirzapur: The Film' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed several key episodes of the original series. The project is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' is slated to hit cinemas on September 4, 2026. (ANI)