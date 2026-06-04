Peddi FIRST Review: Ram Charan Impresses, Length Draws Criticism; Read On
Peddi FIRST Review: Ram Charan’s much-awaited rural sports drama Peddi has finally hit theatres, and the first wave of audience reactions is out. While viewers are praising the actor’s performance, opinions on the film itself remain divided
Ram Charan Emerges as the Film’s Biggest Strength
The strongest praise from early viewers has been reserved for Ram Charan. Audiences have highlighted the actor’s physical transformation, screen presence, and commitment to the role as major positives. Many believe he carries the film on his shoulders and delivers a performance that keeps viewers invested even when the narrative slows down.
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Several moviegoers have described his portrayal as intense and convincing, making it one of the key reasons to watch the film. Fans and neutral viewers alike have acknowledged the effort he has put into bringing the character to life.
Honest Storytelling Backed by AR Rahman’s Music
Early reviews suggest that director Buchi Babu Sana has attempted to tell a heartfelt and grounded story. While the film follows a familiar commercial format, audiences feel that its emotional core works in several portions.
#Peddi A watchable commercial entertainer with an honest story that works in parts despite its regular template narration!
The first half is fairly average with template commercial elements, and Jahnvi’s track doesn’t work. However, the stretch from the pre-interval to the end…
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 3, 2026
Another aspect receiving appreciation is AR Rahman’s music. Viewers have pointed to the background score and songs as elements that enhance the film’s emotional and dramatic moments. However, some reviewers believe the screenplay could have been tighter, with better editing helping the story maintain a stronger rhythm throughout.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Limited Role and Runtime Concerns
Not all feedback has been positive. A recurring criticism revolves around Janhvi Kapoor’s character, which many viewers feel lacks depth and development. According to audience reactions, the role offers limited opportunities for the actress to leave a lasting impact, making her presence feel underutilized.
The film’s lengthy runtime of over three hours has also become a talking point. Several viewers believe the narrative could have benefited from sharper editing and the removal of a few stretched-out sequences. As a result, some sections reportedly feel slower than necessary.
The initial response to Peddi paints the picture of a film that delivers strong performances and emotional moments but struggles with pacing and a familiar storytelling approach. With Ram Charan receiving widespread praise and mixed reactions surrounding the screenplay, all eyes are now on the film’s box-office performance over its opening weekend.
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