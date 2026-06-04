The strongest praise from early viewers has been reserved for Ram Charan. Audiences have highlighted the actor’s physical transformation, screen presence, and commitment to the role as major positives. Many believe he carries the film on his shoulders and delivers a performance that keeps viewers invested even when the narrative slows down.

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Several moviegoers have described his portrayal as intense and convincing, making it one of the key reasons to watch the film. Fans and neutral viewers alike have acknowledged the effort he has put into bringing the character to life.