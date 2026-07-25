The trailer for Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's new show, 'Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh', has been released. The show, set to air on Sony TV, will feature the couple playing games with their friends from the entertainment industry.

The first trailer for the upcoming show titled 'Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh' was unveiled on Saturday, June 25. The show will bring comedian couple Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa together for a new entertainment format.

The show, titled 'Jahaan Doston Ko Phasayenge Aur Aapko Hasaayenge', will see Bharti and Harssh having fun with their friends from the entertainment industry.

Promo Glimpse and Guest Appearances

The first promo gives a glimpse of the kind of games, surprises and comedy that viewers can expect from the show. The promo begins with Bharti and Harssh vlogging as they are joined by members of their 'LOL family'. Things take a fun turn when their industry friends Anita Hassanandani, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel and Tony Kakkar arrive after learning about their new show. Take a look: View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonytvofficial (@sonytvofficial)

The promo then gives a glimpse of the group getting involved in the fun and games, with Bharti and Harssh at the centre of the action. The show will bring friends from the entertainment industry together, with Bharti and Harssh taking them through different games and situations.

Where to Watch

'Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh' will be available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The release date is yet to be announced. (ANI)