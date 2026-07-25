Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted by a fan during an evening walk in New York. A selfie shared by the fan on Instagram, calling the couple 'Bollywood royalty', quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Fan spots 'Bollywood Royalty' in New York

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently gave fans a rare glimpse of their time together in New York after a fan spotted the couple during an evening walk. A selfie shared by the fan on Instagram soon caught attention online, with many fans reacting to the couple's appearance.

The fan, who met Abhishek and Aishwarya during their walk, shared a selfie with the couple and called them "Bollywood royalty". Sharing the picture, the fan wrote, "So great to meet our Favorite Beautiful Bollywood Royalty couple! @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #magicmikedjs #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan So great to see them together!! Next time I play this track it will have so much more meaning to it!!"

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Magic Mike NYC (@magicmikedjs)

The post was later shared by several fan pages, with fans reacting to the couple being seen. The post was later shared by several fan pages, with fans reacting to the couple being seen together in New York. In the picture, Abhishek can be seen wearing a T-shirt and cap, while Aishwarya is seen in an all-black outfit.

Couple's On-Screen Collaborations

Abhishek and Aishwarya have also worked together in several films. The two actors shared screen space in Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Guru, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj and Raavan. Their pairing has remained popular among fans over the years. (ANI)