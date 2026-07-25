Alia Bhatt, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and other Bollywood celebrities reacted to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG exam controversy, praising 'Gen Z' and the power of student protests on social media.

Actor Alia Bhatt was among the first Bollywood celebrities to react to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday following weeks of student protests over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Soon after the resignation was announced, several celebrities from Bollywood took to social media to speak about the protests and the role of young people. The 'Raazi' actor reacted to the news on her Instagram Stories to praise the younger generation. The actress wrote, "Gen Z showed up! The rest is history."

Alia Bhatt had also shared a note two days earlier about the students protesting over the issue. In the post, she spoke about the dreams and sacrifices behind every student fighting for their future. "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. "Happy to see voices heard."

Bollywood Celebrates 'Democracy's Win'

Ibrahim Ali Khan also reacted to Pradhan's resignation on Instagram Stories. Referring to a phrase used by Salman Khan while asking Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, Ibrahim wrote, "It's done bro," before sharing another post that read, "Democracy. Gen Z and the youth of India" along with salute and Indian flag emojis.

Sara Ali Khan also shared the word "Democracy" on her Instagram Stories, along with heart, Indian flag and folded hands emojis.

Ishaan Khatter spoke about the development in a strong social media post. Sharing a picture of himself holding a drawing that read Inquilaab Zindabad, he wrote, "India won today. Democracy won today. The collective empathy of millions washed the apathy of habit. So fking proud. THIS is the INDIA I grew up in. Maa tujhe salaam,"

Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the news by posting clapping emojis on a journalist's post about Pradhan's resignation.

Background of the Protests and Resignation

Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after weeks of protests over alleged irregularities in examinations, including NEET-UG. His resignation was one of the key demands of protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protests were led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with activist Sonam Wangchuk also joining the movement.

The agitation continued for weeks as protesters sought action over the examination issues. (ANI)