Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kamal Haasan, Shabana Azmi and other Bollywood celebrities reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation following Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike and Gen Z-led protests, praising youth voices, democracy and peaceful demonstrations.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Vijay Varma and Shabana Azmi, reacted to former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation following activist Sonam Wangchuk’s 26-day hunger strike and the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The resignation, which came after weeks of youth-led demonstrations, triggered reactions from several personalities in the film industry, with many actors praising the role of Gen Z and highlighting the importance of democracy, accountability and peaceful protests.

Celebrities took to social media to express their views, with several describing the development as a historic moment and appreciating the younger generation for raising their voices.

Priyanka Chopra And Alia Bhatt Praise Gen Z Movement

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared the news of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation on her Instagram story and reacted with clapping, smiling and heart emojis, showing her support for the development.

Alia Bhatt also praised the efforts of Gen Z protesters and called their movement historic. Sharing a post on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Gen Z showed up. The rest is history."

Actor Ishaan Khatter also expressed his support by sharing a picture of himself holding a placard that read, "Inquilab Zindabad (Long live the revolution)."

In his caption, he wrote, "India won today. Democracy won today. The collective empathy of millions washed the apathy of habit. So f*g proud. THIS is the INDIA I grew up in. Maa tujhe salaam (Salutations to motherland)."

Shabana Azmi Calls Resignation First Step Towards Victory

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and described it as the first step towards the students’ victory. In an interview with media, she congratulated the protesters and praised the youth for standing up for their demands.

She said, "So proud of our youth. I am truly humbled. Thank you for showing us that our Constitution is our greatest strength."

She further added, "It is the first step towards the students’ victory. But the resistance must continue till the educational system is overhauled and all demands are met,"

The 75-year-old actor was expected to participate in a student-led protest in Mumbai but had to skip it after being diagnosed with H1N1 (swine flu).

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan And Bhumi Pednekar Extend Support

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared her reaction through an Instagram story, writing, "Democracy (heart, folded hands and tricolour emojis)."

Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also welcomed the development and wrote, "Happy to see voices heard (tricolour and fist emojis)...It's done bro."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar also supported the resignation and described it as a significant moment for democracy. In a lengthy Instagram post, she called the development a "monumental moment for the democracy."

Kamal Haasan Highlights Importance Of Dialogue

Actors Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj and Vijay Varma also praised the youth-led protest and welcomed the government’s decision to engage with the protesters.

Kamal Haasan shared his thoughts on X, saying, "Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action. Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective."

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He further added, "The Government's willingness to engage is welcome. Now let us ensure that dialogue leads to lasting reform. The road ahead is long, but Indians must walk it together."

Sonakshi Sinha Salutes Gen Z Protesters

Actor Sonakshi Sinha shared a video message praising Gen Z for their role in the movement. Expressing her admiration for the younger generation, she said, "Bhai aapko pata nahin aap logo ne aaj kya kiya hai (You all have no idea what have you done today). I am an artist but Gen-Z is the art."

The actor also performed sit-ups as a gesture of respect towards the younger generation.

She later wrote, "Sorry what i meant to say was that i’m proud of you and THANK YOU. Brb now millenial sathiya gayi hai. 25.07.2026. What a day !!!"

Vishal Dadlani And Vir Das React To Historic Moment

Musician Vishal Dadlani shared a Hindi quote on Instagram, which translates to, "Slavery bows in submission, while freedom questions (sic)."

He added, "What a time to be alive!!! I love my Country with all my heart and I love each and every one who has stood for the students, with all my heart!"

Actor-comedian Vir Das also addressed those who doubted the impact of the protests. In his Instagram message, he said, "Now celebrate this quickly because you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Something will happen."

He further added, "At your office, in your family, on your WhatsApp group, in your friends’ circle, there will always be one who will say ‘nothing will happen’ ‘but in India’ ‘this is how it is only’. This is how it is only. To that person. Please, shut up. Just shut up. Just for today."

Zoya Akhtar And Aditi Rao Hydari Praise Youth Voices

Director Zoya Akhtar praised Gen Z’s role in the movement and shared a message on Instagram, writing, "What a reminder this has been...Gen Z - Only...- Only."

She also shared a quote that read, "Democracy is a system of government where power belongs to the people."

Prakash Raj congratulated the protesters in a post on X, writing, "Congratulations my Dear Cockroaches.. Dear Sonam wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth. You Have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees."

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Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also extended her support to the youth movement through her Instagram story. She wrote, "Gen Z for the win. More power to honesty, dignity, non-violence, accountability, freedom of speech, and intelligence. May these always be louder than fear, division, and hate (sic)."

The reactions from Bollywood personalities reflected widespread appreciation for youth participation, peaceful protest and democratic engagement, with several celebrities calling the movement a reminder of the power of collective voices.