'Peddi' had received tremendous support from the audience even before its release. The film had earned around ₹20 crore from advance bookings alone. As per reports, more than 82 lakh tickets were sold before the release. After earning ₹18.50 crore from paid previews a day before its release, the film registered a brilliant opening of ₹51 crore net in India on its first day. However, its collections started to dip during the weekdays. But by the end of its 10th day, the film has joined the ₹200 crore club in India, with a total net collection of ₹206.80 crore.