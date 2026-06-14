- Home
- Entertainment
- Peddi Box Office Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore, Eyes New Telugu Record
Peddi Box Office Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore, Eyes New Telugu Record
Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ continues its impressive box office run, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India despite facing controversy. The film is now eyeing a major record and could become the biggest Telugu blockbuster of the year.
Peddi Box Office
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports action drama 'Peddi' is having a fantastic run at the box office. Upon release, the film got mixed but mostly positive reviews from critics. While there was some controversy on social media about Janhvi Kapoor's character, it didn't seem to affect the film's earnings. Now, 'Peddi' has hit a new milestone by crossing the ₹200 crore net collection mark in India. The film is holding strong in its second week, and the amazing audience response has already made it one of the biggest Telugu films of the year.
'Peddi' Picks Up Speed Again on Second Saturday
According to the trade tracking website sacnilk.com, 'Peddi' earned a net of ₹8.10 crore in India on its second Saturday. This figure is much better compared to the last few days. Specifically, it's a 57.3% jump from its 9th day (second Friday) collections. The film had made ₹5.15 crore on its second Friday and ₹6.30 crore on the second Thursday.
'Peddi' Showed Strong Buzz from Day One
'Peddi' had received tremendous support from the audience even before its release. The film had earned around ₹20 crore from advance bookings alone. As per reports, more than 82 lakh tickets were sold before the release. After earning ₹18.50 crore from paid previews a day before its release, the film registered a brilliant opening of ₹51 crore net in India on its first day. However, its collections started to dip during the weekdays. But by the end of its 10th day, the film has joined the ₹200 crore club in India, with a total net collection of ₹206.80 crore.
'Peddi' Just a Whisker Away from the ₹300 Crore Club Worldwide
Talking about its worldwide collection, 'Peddi' is just a stone's throw away from hitting the ₹300 crore mark and will easily join the club on its 11th day. On its 10th day, the film earned ₹1 crore overseas. With this, its total overseas gross collection has reached ₹51 crore. In India, the film's gross collection stands at ₹245.53 crore. Looking at these figures, the film has earned a worldwide gross of ₹296.53 crore at the box office.
Peddi to Become the Highest-Grossing Telugu Film of the Year
'Peddi' is now all set to claim the record for the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab' (₹206.57 crore) in India. Now, with 'Peddi', Ram Charan is about to break the record of his own father Chiranjeevi's film, 'Man Shankar Var Prasad Garu', which had a lifetime net collection of ₹218.47 crore. Once that happens, 'Peddi' will become the highest-earning South Indian film of 2026.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.