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From Lexus to BMW i7: Inside Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's impressive luxury car collection
Tamil Nadu's new CM, Thalapathy Vijay, isn't just a superstar in politics and films; he's also a huge car enthusiast. Let's take a peek into his awesome collection, from ultra-luxury rides to everyday cars, and check out their prices.
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Vijay Car Collection
Thalapathy Vijay is all set to lead his party, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), to victory in the 2026 assembly elections and become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. But besides politics, he grabs headlines for his love of luxury cars. His collection, which includes everything from multi-crore luxury vehicles to simple daily-use cars, is seriously impressive.
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Lexus LM 350h
The Lexus LM 350h is the most expensive car in Vijay's collection, with a price tag between ₹2.20 crore and ₹2.75 crore. This ultra-luxury MPV comes loaded with features like a huge 48-inch rear screen, a 23-speaker premium sound system, four-zone climate control, a mini-fridge, and automatic doors. A 2.5-litre hybrid engine powers this beast.
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BMW i7
Vijay also owns the fully electric BMW i7, another premium vehicle in his garage. This electric sedan is valued between ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore. It's known for its large theatre screen, ambient lighting, and high-quality cabin experience. The car has a 101.7 kWh battery, offering a silent and comfortable journey.
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Toyota Vellfire
The Toyota Vellfire, which costs around ₹1.19 crore, is a very popular MPV among celebrities and businessmen in India. Its key features include a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine, a spacious interior, and super comfortable seats.
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Vijay Car Collection
AUDI A8 L: Audi's top-of-the-line luxury sedan, the A8 L, costs between ₹1.34 crore and ₹1.63 crore. It stands out with its 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine, multiple digital displays, a premium sound system, and ambient lighting.BMW 5 Series: Priced at ₹74.80 lakh, the BMW 5 Series is seen as a perfect blend of performance and luxury. It comes with a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and provides a comfortable driving experience even on long trips.Mini Cooper S: The sporty Mini Cooper S holds a special place in Vijay's collection. It has a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds. Its price ranges from ₹44 lakh to ₹56 lakh.
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Image Credit : X
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the most affordable car in Vijay's collection, costing around ₹5.79 lakh. This hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre Z-series petrol engine. It's a massive hit among Indians because of its simplicity, reliability, and convenience for daily use.
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Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser is the latest car to join Vijay's collection. He bought this black SUV after taking office as Chief Minister. The car is reportedly priced above ₹2.25 crore and has quickly become Thalapathy's new favourite ride.
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