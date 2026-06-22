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Vijay Car Collection

AUDI A8 L: Audi's top-of-the-line luxury sedan, the A8 L, costs between ₹1.34 crore and ₹1.63 crore. It stands out with its 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine, multiple digital displays, a premium sound system, and ambient lighting.BMW 5 Series: Priced at ₹74.80 lakh, the BMW 5 Series is seen as a perfect blend of performance and luxury. It comes with a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and provides a comfortable driving experience even on long trips.Mini Cooper S: The sporty Mini Cooper S holds a special place in Vijay's collection. It has a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds. Its price ranges from ₹44 lakh to ₹56 lakh.