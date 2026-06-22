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Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 3: First Sunday Brings Positive Trend For Shahid-Rashmika-Kriti Film; Check Update
Cocktail 2 continues its box office journey with a positive response on the first Sunday. The Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon starrer is showing steady growth after a decent opening weekend.
Cocktail 2 Box Office Update
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 is gaining momentum at the box office. After a decent opening, the film saw a rise in collections during the weekend, with audiences showing interest despite mixed reactions after its release.
Sunday Collection Boost
According to the latest box office reports, Cocktail 2 earned around ₹17.75 crore on its third day, showing growth compared to its first two days. The film opened with ₹13.50 crore and collected ₹16.25 crore on day two, taking its total India net collection to a strong start.
Beats Shahid’s Previous Release
The film has now crossed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor’s 2025 release Deva, which earned ₹34.37 crore nett. However, Cocktail 2 still has a way to go before surpassing the first Cocktail’s lifetime collection of around ₹71 crore.
Story And Cast Appeal
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 follows Kunal and Diya, childhood sweethearts played by Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Their relationship takes a new turn during a Sicily trip when Kriti Sanon’s character Ally enters their lives and changes their plans.
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