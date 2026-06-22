- Home
- India
- Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Net Worth: Salary, Assets, Luxury Lifestyle And Other Details Revealed
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Net Worth: Salary, Assets, Luxury Lifestyle And Other Details Revealed
Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay’s birthday has put the spotlight on his journey from superstar to politician. His massive wealth, declared assets, properties, luxury cars and earnings reveal the financial empire behind his public image.
CM Joseph Vijay Net worth
CM Joseph Vijay is celebrating his birthday today, with fans and political supporters sharing wishes across platforms. According to his election affidavit, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief reportedly declared assets worth around ₹624 crore, while his annual income was reported to have risen from ₹8.04 crore in FY 2020-21 to approximately ₹184 crore in FY 2024-25.
Vijay's Net Worth
Vijay's asset details
How much is the salary?
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.