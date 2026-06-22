3 4 Image Credit : ANI

Vijay's asset details

Vijay mentioned that he dropped out of his B.Sc. course at Loyola College in the first year. He now serves as the correspondent for Vijay Vidyasiram school and MD of Jaya Nagar Property Private Limited. He also holds two estates in Kodaikanal's Vilpatti area. His bank deposits include ₹213 crore in Indian Overseas Bank and ₹57 crore in Axis Bank.