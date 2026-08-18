Vijay Varma won the Best Performance award for Matka King at IFFM 2026. During his acceptance, Dolly Singh called him the ‘nation’s biggest red flag’ on-screen, prompting a hilarious comeback from the actor.

Vijay Varma added another accolade to his growing list of achievements as he was honoured with the Best Performance award for Matka King at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. While the actor is known for taking on layered, intense and often morally complex characters, he showed his lighter side during the award ceremony.

Dolly Singh Calls Vijay Varma A ‘Red Flag’

During the event, influencer-actor Dolly Singh congratulated Vijay and jokingly described him as the ‘nation’s biggest red flag’ on-screen. Referring to his intense screen presence, Dolly said that whenever Vijay enters a scene, audiences often wonder who is going to get into trouble.

She pointed to the contrast between Vijay’s intimidating characters and his personality away from the screen, turning her praise into a playful roast. Her comments had the audience and Vijay in splits.

Vijay Varma’s Hilarious Comeback

Vijay, known for his quick wit, responded to Dolly’s comment with a joke of his own. He said, ‘Just buy a piece of red cloth and keep it at home, and make as many flags as you want.’

Dolly immediately called his response a “lame joke”, but Vijay was not ready to let her off easily. Turning the roast back on her, he quipped, ‘Just as I let go of your terrible compliments aside.’

The exchange continued with both actors laughing before Dolly jokingly told Vijay she would let him go before he roasted her any further.

It remains unclear whether the playful exchange was pre-planned or simply spontaneous banter between the two. Nevertheless, their humorous interaction added an entertaining moment to Vijay’s big night at IFFM 2026.