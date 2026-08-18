Megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised the Uttar Pradesh Police's new anthem, 'Khaki Ka Sitara', on X. The anthem, launched by CM Yogi Adityanath, features Shankar Mahadevan's vocals and highlights the service and sacrifice of police personnel.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has amplified Uttar Pradesh Police's first official anthem, 'Khaki Ka Sitara', sharing its message of service and sacrifice with his followers on X. The veteran actor shared the police department's post along with a line comparing officers in khaki uniforms to stars who shine through their service on the ground. "Some stars shine in the sky... some wear Khaki and shine on the ground. Khaki Ka Sitara," he wrote on his X handle. https://x.com/srbachchan/status/2089276564357923059?s=46

About the Anthem: 'Khaki Ka Sitara'

Bachchan's post comes shortly after the complete 6.5-minute version of the anthem was released on YouTube on August 17, a day after its launch by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. The anthem brings together Bachchan's voice rendition with Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan's vocals and music, while acclaimed poet and lyricist Alok Shrivastava has penned the lyrics. Actor Karan Aanand portrays a police officer in the film. The project was conceptualised, co-written and creatively directed by Rahul Srivastav, IPS, PRO, UP Police.

Grand Launch by CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'Khaki Ka Sitara' on August 14. The event was attended by Mahadevan, Padma Shri Nana Patekar, Shrivastava, Aanand, members of the film and music fraternity, and a large gathering of senior IPS officers and police personnel.

Production and Theme of the Anthem

The anthem is an in-house creative production of UP Police that was developed and filmed over more than a year. Its filming began during Mahakumbh 2025 and continued through Independence Day 2026. The footage captures police personnel across a range of duties and operational situations, including policing arrangements during Mahakumbh, law and order, women's safety, traffic management, technology, disaster and relief operations, public service and everyday policing.

The film seeks to present different dimensions of policing, bringing together courage and compassion, firmness and empathy, as well as enforcement and support during moments of need. At its centre is the human being behind the uniform, highlighting personnel who remain on duty during festivals, respond during crises and continue their daily responsibilities, often without recognition.

Shankar Mahadevan on the 'Special' Project

Speaking at the August 14 launch, Shankar Mahadevan described his association with 'Khaki Ka Sitara' as "one of the special moments of my life". He dedicated the anthem to Chief Minister Adityanath and the entire UP Police family. Reciting lines from the anthem, Mahadevan highlighted its message of safety and resolve, "Suraksha Aapki, Sankalp Hamara", "Hum date rahe, hum khade rahe, chattanon jaise ade rahe."

Mahadevan said that giving musical expression to the service, courage and resolve of the police had been an exceptionally special experience for him. He also described his association with the anthem as one of the most cherished achievements of his life. (ANI)