Mudassar Aziz’s directorial managed a decent first-week total of Rs 29 crore at the Indian box office. However, the film’s pace has slowed considerably during the second week. According to trade estimates, the movie earned only Rs 1.02 crore on Day 11, witnessing a steep drop of nearly 69 percent compared to Sunday’s collection.

The film reportedly ran across 2,840 shows nationwide on Monday. With the latest figures, the India net collection now stands at Rs 37.37 crore, while the India gross collection has touched Rs 44.43 crore.

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